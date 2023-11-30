GILL, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters are reminding residents to clean chimneys before using them after a fire in Gill on Wednesday morning.

According to the Gill Fire Department, at around 9:30 a.m. crews were called to South Cross Road for a chimney fire. Upon arrival, additional assistance was needed by the Greenfield and Turners Falls Fire Departments.

The fire was able to be put out before spreading to the home. This serves as a reminder, before turning on your fireplace this coming winter, make sure your chimney is in working order. Creosote buildup in your chimney can cause a house fire if not annually inspected.

There have been more than 500 chimney-related fire incidents across Massachusetts in 2020.