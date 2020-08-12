Remnants of fireworks found in Orange brush fire that firefighters continue to fight

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Wednesday is the second day that firefighters are working on a brush fire on Tully Mountain in Orange.

Hiking trails are still closed on Mount Tully and fire officials say they’ll probably be that way for the next week.

Fire officials say about a half acre of fire burned towards the top of the mountain. On Tuesday, a crew of 24 people dug a fire line around the fire so that it didn’t spread any further.

Orange fire officials say those working on the fire found the remnants of fireworks and evidence of recent camping in the area.

Philip Gilmore, District Forest Fire Warden for Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR), told 22News, “The dangers to the hikers is that we have a lot of hanging dead snags or dead trees up there that could fall down. And because it gets weakened, because of the fire and the activity that we do digging the fire line, we don’t want people up there. It’s just unsafe for them.”

Gilmore says because of the increased amount of people hiking this summer, DCR is asking people to be careful with campfires and smoking in forest area because of this summer’s drought conditions making wildfires more likely.

So far Massachusetts has had more than 700 wildfire starts this year.

Massachusetts Wildlife and Fishery will be posting trail re-opening updates on their Facebook.