CHARLEMONT, Mass. (WWLP) – With school being out, temperatures being cold, and many people off for the week, hitting the slopes was on many peoples agenda’s Monday.

Over at Berkshire East, it was a very busy day. They’ve been cranking out snow all weekend and Monday as well. According to Berkshire East workers the conditions were fantastic and the snow was fast. 22News stopped by the mountain to check out the scene.

“It’s a beautiful day, just out here enjoying the day after Christmas with my family at the mountain,” said Katie Wartman of Longmeadow.

“Right now we’ve have 14 trails open today, we’ve got a range of beginning, intermediate, and advanced terrain open, so they’re is something for everybody,” said Nathan Marr, Director of Marketing at Berkshire East.

With the cold weather in the coming days, they’ll be making snow around the clock.