DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Local utility companies say they’re ready to deal with potential power outages from Monday’s storm.

There are some fairly significant outages in eastern Franklin County Monday morning, according to the MEMA Outage Map.

MEMA Outage Map

Franklin County

Orange: 2

Warwick: 269

New Salem: 302

Deerfield: 32

Philipston: 358

Northfield: 163

Wendell: 24

According to National Grid, electricity should be restored in New Salem by 8:30 a.m. and in Warwick by 1:00 p.m.