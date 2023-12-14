ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews have been battling a large fire in Orange since midnight on Thursday.

According to Orange Fire Rescue EMS, there is a large power outage, and West River Street is closed between Pleasant Street and Walnut Hill due to the fire. Around 970 residents are currently without power, according to the MEMA Outage Map.

They said they’ve been using a lot of water from the hydrants, so residents of the area may notice brown water for the next several hours.

We’ll continue to bring you the most up-to-date information as our 22News crews are on their way to the fire for more information.