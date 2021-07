DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews are working to restore power on South Main Street in Deerfield as of Monday afternoon.

According to the Deerfield Police Department, South Main Street was closed after a tree limb fell on power lines. The street is currently closed as crews work to repair the powerlines. The power is expected to be out for a few hours.

