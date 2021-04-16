Retiring Northwestern DA Spokesperson Mary Carey gets virtual send-off

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Members of the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office held a farewell part via Zoom for their office’s longtime spokesperson.

Mary Carey has been the Northwestern DA Spokesperson for the past decade. On Friday, her colleagues gathered for a virtual sendoff to wish her well in her retirement.

Carey told 22News she has loved working for DA David Sullivan for all these years, and she’s going to miss everyone who’s worked alongside her in his office.

“It feels great to retire because I’m looking forward to traveling and other adventures which I have to think of,” Carey said. “My successor is gonna do a fantastic job so I have no worries.”

Laurie Loisel, Community Outreach Director for the DA’s office, will be taking over Carey’s position.