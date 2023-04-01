DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – River Road in Deerfield was reduced to one lane of traffic after a pickup truck crashed into a pole on Friday.

According to the Deerfield Fire District, River Road in Deerfield in the 900 block was reduced to one lane of traffic after a pickup truck crashed into a pole. No injuries were reported due to the accident.

It is asked to avoid the area, and repairs and a pole replacement will need to take place. 22News will continue to update this story as soon as more information becomes available.