GILL, Mass. (WWLP) – Riverview Drive in Gill will be closed to vehicles Saturday evening during the Christmas on the River fireworks and parade of boats.

Riverview Drive will be closed between the intersections of Oak Street and Pine Street. The area is expected to see a large amount of pedestrian traffic due to it being a popular location to view the boats on the Connecticut River. The road will reopen once the event is over.

The parade of boats is expected to begin around dusk followed by a fireworks display. There is limited parking available behind the Riverside Municipal building located at 54 French King Highway (Route 2).

Gill Police are also reminding residents that alcoholic beverages are not allowed on town property and streets.