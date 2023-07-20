SUNDERLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers using Hadley Road (Route 47) in Sunderland should be prepared for stoppages and delays.

According to the Sunderland Police Department’s social media, the town’s Highway Department will be milling and paving the southern section of Hadley Road from River Road to the Hadley Town line on Thursday, July 20th from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On Monday, July 24th from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. paving work will be done at the same location.

Drivers will find detours at the River Road and Old Amherst Road intersection for southbound traffic, but the actual work will be approximately 1 mile south of that intersection. Northbound traffic will detour onto Plumtree Road. Russell Street and Burek Cross Road will be closed at Route 47 while this work is being completed.

People should seek alternate routes during work times. Residents living in the impacted area should use caution when entering and exiting driveways.