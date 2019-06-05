Road paving project on I-91 in Franklin County expected to end this summer

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’ll be more than a month until all of the lanes are back open along I-91 between Deerfield and Bernardston.

Resurfacing the road has led to delays along I-91 in Franklin County.

The pavement preservation project began last spring. Road crews are resurfacing 10.4 miles of highway at a cost of nearly $12 million.

The project also includes improvements to two on- and off-ramps.

Because of the occasional backups, you’re advised to build in some extra time if you’re planning to drive the highway through Franklin County.

There are several weeks of construction to go. MassDOT expects to complete the project sometime this summer.