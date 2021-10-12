Road reopens after rollover crash in Turners Falls

TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – A rollover crash in Turners Falls caused a section of South Prospect Street to close for some time Tuesday afternoon.

The Turners Falls Fire Department said the rollover crash involved a trailer and forklift truck. It occurred at the intersection of South Prospect and Highland streets. Firefighters had to wait until crews from Rose Ledge Co. uprighted both vehicles before placing absorbent material on a hydraulic fluid spill.





Photos: Turners Falls Fire Department

No injuries were reported.

The road, which has since reopened, was closed to traffic while crews operated.