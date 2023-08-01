GILL, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers using Route 2 in Gill should expect delays and a detour over the next 4 to 5 weeks.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), work crews will be repairing the road on the closed section of Route 2 eastbound in the area just west of the Avenue A Bridge in Gill.

On Friday, July 21, heavy rain and flash floods caused a section of Route 2 in Gill to erode. The plan is to repair the slope along Route 2 by installing an earth support system. The repairs are expected to be completed in four to five weeks.

The work is weather dependent and could be impacted due to an emergency. Drivers can expect to see detour signs, message boards and police details. A detour will be in place during the closure:

Traffic will be detoured via I-91 northbound to Route 10 northbound (exit 50A).

Traffic will continue to Route 63 southbound to rejoin Route 2 eastbound in Erving.

Use the following options for the latest information on traffic conditions on this and other MassDOT road projects: