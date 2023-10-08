BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Bernardston Fire Department was sent to the area of 546 Brattleboro Road for a rollover accident on Saturday.

According to the Bernardston Fire Department, the woman driving was found outside of the vehicle with some injuries, but she was alert and mobile.

The driver was sent to Baystate-Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield for evaluation.

Route 5 was briefly closed in both directions but has since reopened.