WHATELY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Whately Police Department was sent to the intersection of Christian Lane and Chestnut Plain Road for a rollover accident on Friday.

According to the Whately Police Department, at approximately 6:30 a.m., crews were sent to the intersection, and the driver was out of the car before the crews arrived.

There were no visible injuries and the Whately Fire Department and South County EMS assisted at the incident.