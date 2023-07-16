BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple crews were sent to Brattleboro Road on Friday for a single-vehicle rollover crash.

According to the Bernardston Police Department, at approximately 10:30 p.m., multiple crews, and other first responders were sent to a single-vehicle rollover crash with a person trapped in the vehicle that involved a utility pole on Brattleboro Road (Route 5) at Keets Brook Road near the Vermont border.

The driver was found in the rear of the vehicle. The driver was removed from the vehicle and sent to a local hospital for their injuries.

Bernardston Police Department

A Bernadston Police Officer was cut on the glass while removing the driver from the vehicle, but the injury does not appear serious. The incident is being investigated, however, criminal charges are likely.

Route 5 was closed, but was reopened shortly after midnight. There was no loss of power for the residents in the area of Brattleboro Road. Utility crews completed the pole replacement repairs and cleared at approximately 5:40 a.m. Sunday.

The Bernardston Police is reminding everyone that if you are impaired, do not drive. This crash could have been a tragedy, not just for the driver of the vehicle, but also for those on the road, and even those in their own homes. In this case, a single tree appears to have redirected the out-of-control vehicle away from a front bedroom of a home on Route 5.