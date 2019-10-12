Breaking News
DEVELOPING: Evacuations underway after rollover tanker leaking methane on Route 2 in Orange

Franklin County

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple agencies, including a tier 2 hazmat team, have been called after a tanker carrying methane rolled over, leaking near Exit 14 on Route 2 in Orange late Friday night. 

According to State Police spokesman David Procopio, the tanker rolled over around 9:30 p.m. and Route 2 has been shut down in both directions until further notice.

Several residences near the crash have been evacuated and a safe zone has been established half a mile away.

The driver operating the tanker is said to have suffered life-threatening injuries. Areas surrounding the rollover crash are currently being evacuated as a precaution because methane is highly flammable.

State Police troopers, firefighters and officials from the Department of Environmental Protection are in the area assisting. Route 2 is expected to be closed in both ways between Exit 13 and 15 for a long period of time.

MassDOT crews are re-routing traffic.

This is developing breaking news. 22News has a crew on the way to bring you updates as more details become available.

