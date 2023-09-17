COLRAIN, Mass. (WWLP) – Route 112 in Colrain will be closed to traffic for eight weeks beginning on Tuesday.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), bridge repair work will be done and will involve removing the concrete-wearing surface on two bridges as well as replacing the surface with a Polymer Modified Concrete Overlayment.

The repairs will start with the first bridge on Route 112, which is located south of the intersection of Route 112 and Charlemont Road and will take four weeks to finish. Work will begin next on the second Route 112 bridge which is located south of the intersection of Route 112 and Call Road, and will take four weeks to complete.

Detour signs will be in place for through traffic utilizing Route 2, Colrain/Shelburne Road, and Greenfield Road.

Drivers should expect delays, reduce speeds, and use caution in the affected areas. All of the work is weather-dependent and subject to change without notice.