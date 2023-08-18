GILL, Mass. (WWLP) – Route 2 on the Gill, Greenfield line is scheduled to fully reopen to traffic on Saturday after the embankment was washed away.
On July 21st, heavy rain and flash floods caused a section of Route 2 to erode. The eastbound side has been closed to traffic since. Drivers were detoured around this area onto I-91 northbound to Route 10 Northbound (Exit 50A) to Route 63 South, where it will rejoin Route 2 eastbound in Erving.
The closed portion of Route 2 eastbound in Gill, just west of Avenue A Bridge, will reopen Saturday according to MassDOT. Work is still being conducted to stabilize, repair, and rebuild the embankment so two-way traffic may still be impacted.
Drivers may experience delays in the area until the work is fully completed.
