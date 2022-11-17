GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Route 2 in Greenfield is closed due to a crash on Thursday morning.

The Greenfield Police posted on Facebook that Mohawk Trail will be closed from Home Depot to the Shelburne line for a motor vehicle crash. The Greenfield Fire Department also posted on Facebook stating that the road is closed from Colrain Road to Old Greenfield Road in Shelburne.

Trooper Boutell at Shelburne Barracks told 22News that both lanes are closed on Route 2 for a two-vehicle accident at around 7 a.m. in the area of 386 Mohawk Trail.

MAP: Route 2 in Greenfield

The road is expected to be closed for several hours. 22News will update the story as soon as additional information is released.