GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDOT has announced some road work for Franklin County Friday.

The Route 2 westbound bridge over Route 5 and 10 in Greenfield will be closed from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Friday for concrete pouring operations.

Traffic will be detoured down the exit ramp from Route 2 westbound just prior to the bridge to Route 5 and 10. Drivers will be able to cross back onto Route 2 westbound there.

Drivers should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.