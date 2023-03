WARWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Route 78 (Orange Road) is closed due after a car crashed into a telephone pole on Friday.

According to the Orange Fire Rescue EMS, Route 78 (Orange Road) is closed in both directions at the Orange town line due to a motor vehicle rollover with a utility pole and wires down.

It is being asked to use another route for traveling on Friday. 22News will continue to update this story as soon as more information becomes available.