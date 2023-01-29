ROWE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Rowe and Colrain Fire Departments were sent to 51 Middletown Hill Road for a barn fire Sunday morning.

The Colrain Fire Department was called to the fully involved barn fire at 2:54 a.m., according to the Colrain Firefighters Association. Engine 2 helped with manpower at the fire and Engine 3 helped to shuttle water from the Rowe pond fill site to the barn.

Photo courtesy of the Colrain Firefighters Association

All of the Colrain fire units left the barn fire by 8:30 a.m. 22News will continue to update this story as soon as more information becomes available.