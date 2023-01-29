ROWE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Rowe and Colrain Fire Departments were sent to 51 Middletown Hill Road for a barn fire Sunday morning.
The Colrain Fire Department was called to the fully involved barn fire at 2:54 a.m., according to the Colrain Firefighters Association. Engine 2 helped with manpower at the fire and Engine 3 helped to shuttle water from the Rowe pond fill site to the barn.
All of the Colrain fire units left the barn fire by 8:30 a.m. 22News will continue to update this story as soon as more information becomes available.