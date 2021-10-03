Royal Phillips recall impacts 5,000 Greenfield residents with sleep apnea

GREENFIELD Mass. (WWLP)- BGH Dental is launching an initiative on Monday, October 4, 2021 to help the nearly 5,000 people suffering from sleep apnea across western Massachusetts.

About 90 days have passed since the recall of 4 million ventilation and sleep apnea devices by Royal Philips NV dba Philips, which impacted the lives of many in western Massachusetts and left these affected with many questions and no answers.

According to BGH Dental, many of those impacted had to face the life-altering decision of stopping use altogether or continuing to use a machine that could be releasing potentially cancer-causing gases and particles into their bodies. It is said that Philips estimates it will take up to a year to fully correct the defect in all devices. At the same time, alternate CPAP’s have scarce availability due to shortages of key components.

“Over the last ten years, we have helped hundreds of patients treat the dangerous and debilitating effects of sleep apnea. Now, they need guidance more than ever,” commented Dr. Jenna Bagley of BGH Dental. She continued, “We are happy to offer our expertise in finding the proper treatment for each patient – at no out-of-pocket cost or obligation – to these effected patients. They deserve assistance and solutions.”

BGH Dental’s goal is to provide patients with “no cost” consultations and personalized solutions on how best to handle the impact of the Philips recall.

Patients will be able to register for an appointment via the BGH Dental website at www.bghdental.com