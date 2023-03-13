RUSSELL/MONTGOMERY, Mass. (WWLP) – Several towns across western Massachusetts are already issuing parking bans before Monday’s winter storm.

Russell/Montgomery

Due to the upcoming winter storm, a parking ban will be in effect for both Russell and Montgomery from 3 p.m. Monday until 12:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Violators of the parking ban might be subject to a ticket and/or tow.

Ludlow

The Ludlow Department of Public Works has issued a parking ban from 7:00 p.m. on Monday to 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday. On-street parking will not be allowed due to snow removal.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 8 p.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Wednesday for Franklin, western Hampshire, & western Hampden County, and 5 p.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Wednesday for Berkshire County or the possibility of significant snowfall accumulation.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Monday night through Wednesday morning for central/eastern Hampden & central/eastern Hampshire County.

Some light rain and snow are likely on Monday with little to no snow accumulation during the daylight hours.