GILL/IRVING, Mass. (WWLP)– Safety barriers will be installed on the French King Bridge beginning Monday according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT).

The bridge carries Route 2 over the Connecticut River in Gill and Erving, and has been the site of many suicides. The barrier work originally began in August 2022.

The work is scheduled to begin on Monday, April 10 and conclude on Friday, April 14, with work occurring from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. each day. During the work, traffic will be reduced to one lane with alternating traffic.

Drivers should expect delays and be prepared to stop. Signs, message boards, arrow boards, and police details will be in place to guide traffic. The work is weather dependent.