WARWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – The microburst in Warwick left many without power and that’s where a generator can come in handy. However, if you don’t use one properly, it can cause some major issues.

Outages have gone down considerably in the Warwick area, from the thousands now to just the hundreds, but it’s times like these where a generator can be useful.

The owner of Taplin said that starts with making sure your generator is large enough to support your basics, like your fridge. However, you’ll probably need one with more power if you’re planning to run your air conditioning or heat and if any of your appliances use smart technology, that can also be an important factor. Buying a generator also comes with safety precautions.

Marty Jagodowski, owner of Taplin Yard, Pump and Power Equipment told 22News, “You never want to fill it when it’s hot. Because you’ll notice when you’re filling your gas tank and you see the fumes and it’s volatile, it’s a lot more volatile when it’s hot out.”

You also never want to run a generator inside your home, garage or camper. That can pose a carbon monoxide risk. And when you’re running your generator outside, you want it 15 feet away from the building.

Safety tips when using a generator, according to Mass.gov: