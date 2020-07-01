Safety tips while on water this July 4th

TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – Fourth of July weekend is a time many enjoy outdoors on the Connecticut River.
Swimming in natural water environments is always more challenging than home pools. Unforeseen hazards include rocks and underwater debris. Waves, currents, and rapids all pose a danger to swimmers as well.
22News spoke with Captain Currie of the Turners Falls Fire Department about water safety over the holiday weekend.
“Aquatic sports are very popular on the CT and Deerfield River so please just be cognizant of other boaters and people using the water. As a reminder always have life vests for everyone in your party. If you’re on a motorboat make sure you have a fire extinguisher and practicing safe boating skills and always yield to kayakers and swimmers and those using non-motorized vehicles in the water,” said Captain Currie.
It’s also important to enter unknown or shallow water feet first and to always a swim with a buddy.
Captain Currie also wanted to remind boaters not to use illegal fireworks while on the water, as it’s a fire hazard.