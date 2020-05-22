Sales down at local supermarkets this Memorial Day weekend

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Memorial Day shopping is slower this year due to the Covid-19 restriction of large gatherings and businesses are feeling the impact.

Supermarkets that 22News spoke to said their sales have been down due to people buying less for the weekend.

According to a recent survey, the average American is spending 88 percent less this year. And WalletHub reports that in 2019, sales of meat and seafood for Memorial Day was more than $1 billion, local grocery stores say that’s not quite the case this year.

“Not quite as good as in the past when people were having big parties but I think they’re trying to get together as their, you know, immediate family groups and hopefully everyone will have a good time and then remember fallen soldiers which is the main purpose of the holiday.” Matthew Deane, President of Foster’s Supermarket

Many people who stopped into Foster’s Supermarket Friday also were honoring a local figure. Friday is the 100th birthday of Foster’s founder, Bud Foster.

