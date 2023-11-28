GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Greenfield veterinary hospital is hosting an event to help raise money for the police dogs in Greenfield and Montague on Saturday.

Ellie-May is a two-year-old Bloodhound who specializes in tracking, according to the Greenfield Police Department. Ellie-May began her training with her handler, Officer Marcus Johansson, back in July.

Mack is turning four years old in January. He is a comfort dog who works with Montague Police Officer Miner as School Resource Officers for the Gill/Montague Regional School District. K-9 Mack recently visited a New Hampshire hospital following a shooting.

On Saturday, Pioneer Valley Veterinary Hospital, Dog Day Camp and Boarding, is hosting an event to raise money for Ellie-May and other service dogs. Santa Claus will be in attendance at the event from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Pictures with Santa will cost $10 per photo and there will be a raffle with around $4,000 in prizes set up in their lobby, and a 50/50 raffle.

K-9 officers and their handlers will be available to meet with attendees at 11:00 a.m., with a demonstration in their backyard. All dogs must be on a secure leash and not on any flexi leashes. It is also being asked to not bring your dog to the demonstration.

All of the money that is raised at Saturday’s event will be divided equally and given to the Greenfield and Montague Police Departments’ K-9 Units for the care of the dogs.