Santa taking phone calls this holiday season at Yankee Candle Village

SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The lights are on at Yankee Candle Village in South Deerfield with just 35 days until Christmas.

For many children, this is when they have that sit-down conversation to see if they are naughty or nice and tell Santa what they want for Christmas this year they can do that with a virtual call to the North Pole.



Yankee Candle Village is all decked out for the holidays. From the lights on the tree to the decorative displays. It’s such a tradition for families to come to Yankee Candle Village this time of year and we are just so excited to be able to provide that.

On top of it all, a chance to meet the man in the red suit. Claire Allen says this year’s Santa visit was a bit different, but she was glad her son Chase got to see him.

Allen told 22News, “Honestly, he’s been kind of scared of Santa before so I think it was actually better for him.”

22News even got the chance to meet him. Wade Bassett is the Director of Sales and Operations here at Yankee Candle Village, he says the priority for this year’s experience is keeping everyone safe.



Bassett told 22News, “Allowing them to come to a nice safe environment to shop and experience the magic of Christmas.”

That magic is making memories for years to come.



“Somehow I think it’s a Christmas miracle we have presents for every boy and girl around the world,” added Bassett.