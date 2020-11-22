Santa to visit Orange this Friday in drive-thru event

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Orange’s traditional “Santa Comes to Town” typically held in Memorial Park will be planned out differently this year due to COVID-19.

The good news is Santa will still be coming to Orange! On Friday, November 27, Santa will be at the Orange airport from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. to say hello to people driving through. According to the event’s Facebook page, you may stop to say hi but are asked to stay in your vehicle.

Also new this year in Orange is a story book Christmas tour. Several QR codes have been placed throughout the town that will link you to a video that plays a part of “The Night Before Christmas.”

There are 12 locations throughout the town and at the last location, at the White Cloud Diner, there is a special mailbox that delivers letters directly to Santa. Click here for the full set of locations. This order will give your the correct parts of the movie in order. The first location is the Blue Rock Dog Training.

The QR codes will stay up in the town until Christmas. If there is a family at one of the QR codes, you are asked to leave one reindeer’s distance apart from one another until they are finished.