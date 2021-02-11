Scam Alert: People posing as FBI agents demanding money

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield Savings Bank is warning of a scheme where a number of people have received a call claiming they are connected to a crime, and that they need to send money.

“She was instructed to close out all of her accounts within fifteen minutes because there was a legal team waiting for her money in Mexico,” said Karen Cartier, the VP Fraud and Identity Theft Prevention Officer with Greenfield Savings.

She said in recent months, her department has seen an increase in schemes.

“If you get a call like this, you need to call your local law enforcement immediately,” she told 22News.

There are a few red flags you need to watch out for. For example, if law enforcement needs to get ahold of you, they will find you. They will also never ask for money or gift cards over the phone. And they will never send a letter through email, FedEx, or Express Mail.

“They may call you but you have to do your homework,” said Cartier. “If they do call you. Never call back on the phone that came in your caller ID. Pick up the phone and call the agency where they say they’re from.”

One of the thing that’s especially dangerous about this scheme is that it’s virtually untraceable.

“The victim we had, the two phone numbers she was called from are no longer in service and that was just Tuesday,” Cartier said.

Thankfully the people Greenfield Savings Bank helped did not lose their money. One thing you can do to protect yourself never answer the phone for a number you don’t recognize.