School committee votes to keep Mohawk name, Native American image to be removed

BUCKLAND, Mass (WWLP) – The Mohawk Trail Regional School District made a decision regarding the future of their school mascot on Friday.

The mascot controversy was debated for nearly two hours, with equal representation speaking from both sides.

Members of the Mohawk Trail Regional School District spoke out either for or against changing the district and team names during Thursday’s school committee meeting.

The school committee voted to “affirm” the school name, which the superintendent of schools explained was a “symbolic vote” because the Committee does not have the legal authority to change the name. They voted strongly to retain the “Warriors” nickname and to remove all Native American imagery.

The School Committee chair had made it clear during Thursday’s meeting that any changes to the school name would require a town meeting vote. That include’s the district’s name.

As for next steps, the superintendent told 22News, they’ll be bringing together a panel of local Native Americans and members of the Mohawk Tribe to review the district’s Native American curriculum.

“The other piece will be we have to work on what we’re going to do with removing the mural in the gymnasium this summer and again putting together a task force/committee to talk about how do we honor that gift,” said Mohawk Trail/Hawlemont Regional Superintendent Michael Buoniconti.

The large Native American painting gifted by the Class of 1978 is set to be removed this summer.

