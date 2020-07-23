School district, town residents at odds over closure of Warwick Community School

WARWICK, Mas. (WWLP) – The Pioneer Valley Regional School District decided to close the Warwick Community School but now residents of that eastern Franklin County town have voted to leave the school district.

The Athol Daily News reports, that residents voted to withdraw from the district during Saturday’s town meeting.

The district moved to close the Warwick Community School which is the only school in the town because of yearly staff and programming reductions caused by declining enrollment and other factors.

