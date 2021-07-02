Search for man after truck found near French King Bridge halted for second day

GILL, Mass. (WWLP) – A two day search on the Connecticut River near the French King Bridge has been suspended for the day.

According to Spokesperson Laurie Loisel of the Northwestern District Attorney, a truck was found parked in a rest stop on Route 2 early Thursday evening. The owner of the vehicle was identified as a man wanted by Norfolk Police in connection with an incident reported on Thursday.

The truck was found abandoned at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. A Montague canine search team searched the area around the French King bridge connecting Gill and Erving as well as the rest area where the truck was located but found nobody. A search on the Connecticut River was also conducted but ended at 8:50 p.m. Thursday night due to the lack of daylight and weather.

Search teams continued looking on Friday but have suspended for the day.