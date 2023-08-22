GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Conway Street in Greenfield will be closed on Tuesday due to water line repairs.
Conway Street from Cypress Street to Place Terrace will be closed as the Greenfield DPW performs water line repairs.
There is no word on when the section of Conway Street will reopen. 22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.
