DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of Interstate 91 in Franklin County is closed Thursday morning.



I-91 Southbound is currently shut down between Exit 43 in Greenfield and Exit 35 in Whately.

Traffic is being diverted off the highway and onto Route 5 southbound.



Our 22News crew could see multiple police cruisers on I-91 south in the area of the Lee Road overpass in Deerfield.



No information on the nature of the situation was immediately available from State Police.



