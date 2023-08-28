WARWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Old Winchester Road will be closed to thru traffic on Monday due to facilitated tree removals.
According to the Warwick Police Department, Old Winchester Road between Athol Road and Robbins Road will be closed on Monday.
There is no word on when the road will open back up. It is being asked that drivers use another route when traveling on Monday.
