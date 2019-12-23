Breaking News
Section of Route 2 eastbound in Orange closed for bridge repair

Franklin County

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of Route 2 eastbound in Orange will be temporarily closed for bridge joint repair operations on Monday.

According to MassDOT, the repair will take place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. from exit 15 to exit 16.

Detours in place for all of Route 2 eastbound traffic:

  • Take Route 2 eastbound exit 15 to Route 122 for approximately 0.5 miles.
  • Turn left on to Route 202 northbound, Daniel Shays Highway, for approximately 1 mile.
  • Turn left on to ramp for Route 2 eastbound at exit 16.

Drivers in the area should expect delays and are advised to drive slow.

