GILL, Mass. (WWLP) – According to Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), a portion of Route 2 eastbound in Gill, just west of Avenue A Bridge is closed until further notice.

Heavy rain and flash floods have caused a section of Route 2 in Gill to erode. Eastbound traffic will be detoured around this area by utilizing I-91 northbound to Route 10 Northbound (Exit 50A) to Route 63 South, where it will rejoin Route 2 eastbound in Erving, according to MassDOT.

Senator Jo Comerford posting to her Facebook. that this is a public safety measure, her team is working closely with MassDOT and Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA).