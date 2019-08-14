Father and young son escape fire that destroyed Orange home

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – A father and son were able to escape a two-alarm fire that tore through their home on Moss Brook Road in Orange early Wednesday morning.

According to the Orange Fire Department, crews were alerted of a large patch of black smoke that was visible from Route 2 on the west end of town just before 7 a.m. As firefighters neared the location, they noticed thicker smoke as they approached the downtown area and called for a second engine.

***TRAFFIC ALERT-Due to a structure fire on Moss Brook Road, rte 2A is closed from the Erving town line to Haskins Road…. Posted by Orange Ma Police Department on Wednesday, August 14, 2019

A passerby who reported the fire to officials, alerted the occupants of the home, a father and his 5-year-old son. The two had to crawl out of a first-floor window to get out of the burning home.

Orange firefighters arrived to find a barn that was fully involved collapsing and extending to the home. Due to the fire load that was already in the home, limited water supply and confirming that the residents had evacuated the home, fire officials decided no crews would make entry.

Photo: Orange Fire Rescue EMS Facebook

Photo: Orange Fire Rescue EMS Facebook

Photo: Orange Fire Rescue EMS Facebook

Photo: Orange Fire Rescue EMS Facebook

Photo: Orange Fire Rescue EMS Facebook

Photo: Orange Fire Rescue EMS Facebook

After full water supply was established, crews were able to continue extinguishing the fire, but it was too late. Flames had advanced significantly and the house was a total loss. Orange firefighters remained in the area until about 1 p.m. Luckily, there were no injuries.

This was a frustrating fire for all members involved due to lack of immediate water available however with the teamwork of our mutual aid partners, we ended up with a good supply of continuous water once it was established, and approx 138,000 gallons of water was trucked in and utilized for fire suppression. Our thoughts are with the family affected by this fire. Orange Fire Department Chief

The Red Cross is assisting the family, who are unable to return to their home. Athol Salvation Army and Shelburne Control also assisted.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Traffic on Moss Brook Rd. near the Route 2A area was closed from the Erving town line to Haskins Road for hours during the fire.

View Live Traffic Map here