Section of Solon St. in Greenfield reopened after hazmat incident

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of Solon Street in Greenfield has reopened after fire officials determined a hazmat situation was non-hazardous early Monday evening.

Greenfield Fire Captain Andrew Garvin confirmed the hazmat situation with 22News and said crews were called to the area after a resident reported coming into contact with a substance that burned her eyes.

Captain Garvin described the situation as a Tier 1 hazmat incident.

The situation was determined to be non-hazardous, however, Greenfield Police are investigating the incident.

Solon St. was closed from the Mohawk Trail to Colrain Street while crews investigated. The road has since reopened.