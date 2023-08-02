CONWAY, Mass. (WWLP) – Senator Ed Markey made a stop in Conway Wednesday to speak with local farmers and regional leaders about recent flood damage.

Senator Markey met with leaders from the local, state, and federal government as well as farmers at Natural Roots farm because as he put it, this farm is the most graphic example of why assistance is so important.

The National Weather Service named Conway the wettest town in the country in July and at farms like Natural Roots, the record breaking amount of rain was catastrophic for their business. The South River which the farm lays next to flooded almost every crop and in turn put an end to the vast majority of the farms sales for the year.

Senator Ed Markey made the trip to the farm to asses the damage along with many other local leaders and Farm Owner David Fisher was grateful that this issue is being brought to the forefront.

“To have someone like yourself who’s taking these needs and this reality to that level, and know that it’s not just important but it’s totally essential, that is huge and I really appreciate everyone coming out today at all the levels, the town, the county, the state, and the federal government,” said Fisher.

Natural Roots lost 95 percent of their crops this summer. Senator Markey and other local leaders are letting every farmer know that help is here to stay and more help is on the way.

“If they’re going to take a risk to continue to farm, to provide food for the communities, then in turn we have to say we’ll have your back through crop insurance, through grants. We just have to make sure that kind of assistance is there,” said Markey.

Senator Markey stressed that as climate change continues to worsen, the goal is to create and fund assistance that is resilient sustainable.