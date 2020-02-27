Senior citizens help mentor foster children in Franklin County

GREENFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Foster children mentored by senior citizen volunteers have been so successful in Greater Springfield it’s being expanded into Franklin county.

Greenfield Community College has agreed to be a partner in the Treehouse Foundation’s HEROES program. They’re recruiting Franklin county senior citizens to mentor young people between the ages of 14 and 18 who have experienced Foster Care.

The Heroes program track record has proven successful elsewhere.

Maryellen Santiago, director of the Treehouse Heroes Youth Program told 22News, “So we’ve seen changes in public speaking and educational outcomes as well, we’ve had children who were nervous and afraid, but through their relationship were able to build trust with the older adults.”

Right now, Franklin County retirees help with the youth leadership program out of Greenfield Community College. You can contact HEROES by telephone at (413) 527-7966, ext. 3 and cellphone at (860) 993-5697.

Other ways to contact HEROES program: