Senior wrestler at Franklin County Tech celebrates 100th win

Franklin County Technical School wrestling senior captain Joshua Brunelle recorded his 100th career victory for the Eagles earlier this week. Brunelle, middle, posed with other members of the school’s 100-win club prior to the meet. (Photo courtesy Franklin County Technical School)

TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – A student at Franklin County Technical School reached a milestone on the wrestling team last week.

Senior captain Joshua Brunelle recorded his 100th career win for the Eagles. His 99th pin was during a recent meet against Athol before earning the 100th pin against Granby. Josh began wresting in the 4th grade and has been competing in tournaments throughout New England. A number of games were canceled or postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The meet last Wednesday was Senior Night for the wrestling team that also included Andrew Esposito and Will Rosenberg and was the only home meet the team will have this season.

“When my high school career started I had many goals set, including getting to 100 wins, and it means so much to have done it in front of my friends, family and classmates,” Brunelle said. “Coming into my senior season the anticipation building up to this moment has driven me to work harder every day.”

“Josh is a very hard worker and has been working on his wrestling since a very early age, so to see him accomplish this feat is tremendous,” said Head Coach Mike Aiken. “It hasn’t been easy for our team since the pandemic, given that wrestling is a very close contact sport and we’ve had so many restrictions in place, but this year it all came together for Josh on the mat. He’s also a terrific leader in the locker room who always leads by example. If it weren’t for COVID he easily could have been our schools’ all time wins leader.”

“I have loved seeing our program grow thanks to kids like Josh, who showed great perseverance along with the rest of our team,” Coach Aiken said. “The state of our program is also a great tribute to our school administrators and Athletic Director Gamache, who have allowed us to rebuild the team after the pandemic. We have traveled all over the state, exposing our kids to more and more schools and their wrestling programs, and that allowed us to get better with each and every meet.”