GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The application period for the City of Greenfield’s annual Senior Tax Work Off Program is quickly approaching.

From May 2nd through May 27th homeowners 60 and over can apply to “work off” up to $1,500 of their real estate tax bill. Workers are selected through a lottery system.

To apply, you must be a Greenfield resident for at least five years and have lived Massachusetts for at least 10. Applications will be available weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Greenfield Senior Center starting May 2nd.

