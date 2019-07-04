Motorcyclist flown to hospital with serious injuries after crashing with car in Montague

MONTAGUE, Mass. (WWLP) – A motorcyclist was life-flighted to the hospital with serious injuries after crashing with a vehicle on Route 63 in Montague late Thursday afternoon.

Montague Police Sgt. John Dempsey told 22News officers and firefighters were called to the accident around 4:30 p.m. A motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Route 63 near the Montague Center when a car at a stop sign decided to make a left turn northbound.

According to Sgt. Dempsey, the driver didn’t see the motorcycle when making the turn and tried to avoid crashing by speeding up but was unsuccessful.

The motorcyclist was flown to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield and is in serious condition.

The driver of the vehicle involved stayed at the site of the accident and worked with police, who cited the driver for stop sign violation and failure to yield. Sgt. Dempsey said the driver was not drunk.

A passenger of the vehicle was taken to Baystate Franklin with minor injuries.

The State Police Reconstruction Team have been called in to assist. All further questions are being directed to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.