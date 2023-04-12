CHARLEMONT, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of the Mohawk Trail is closed Wednesday afternoon following a motorcycle accident with serious injuries, according to MassDOT.

The westbound and eastbound lanes of Route 2 near mile marker 33 has been closed at this time. MassDOT said the accident has caused serious injuries.

Drivers are asked to find an alternative route until the road reopens. 22News has contacted Massachusetts State Police for more information. This article will be updated as soon as information becomes available.