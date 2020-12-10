ServiceNet asking for donations as it expands Greenfield shelter

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Homeless shelters tend to see an increase in demand as the colder temperatures settle in and ServiceNet is preparing to meet it.

Their shelter in Greenfield is expanding from 20 beds to 30.

“When people come in here they’re pretty much scared,” Rose Facto, the Program Manager. “As staff here, we just try to take them in and make them as comfortable as they can and let them know they are safe and they have a place to sleep tonight.”

During the pandemic, the shelter moved ten beds upstairs to social distance. Now, they’re expanding the upstairs. More beds mean the shelter needs more donations.

The organization is looking for things like socks, gloves, hats, jackets, single bed sheet sets, and blankets.

One of the challenges facing shelters during the pandemic is there are fewer places homeless people can go. So the shelter is also offering help.

“They can come to use the bathroom, go on the computer, get warm,” said Facto.

